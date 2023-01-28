Walker will test his knee out in pregame warmups ahead of Saturday's game against the Celtics but suggested he will be limited to 20-25 minutes if cleared to suit up, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Walker hasn't played in a game since Dec. 28, so it's hardly a surprise that he will be limited if given the green light to take the floor. Walker has started all 32 of his appearances this season, so it's unclear if his limited role and extended absence will mean he first appears off the bench, but that should all settle ahead of the 8:30 PM ET opening tipoff.