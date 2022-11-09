Walker (illness) didn't take part in Wednesday's morning shootaround, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Walker is considered questionable for the evening's game due to a non-Covid illness, so his absence from the morning shootaround could signal things are trending in the wrong direction. An official declaration of his status should arrive later in the day.
