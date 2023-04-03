Walker had five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across four minutes during Sunday's 134-109 win over the Rockets.

Walker logged just four minutes in the win, continuing what has been a lean couple of months. After starting out the season playing a key role for the Lakers, Walker has basically fallen out of the rotation. With their key players healthy, as well as a few savvy additions at the trade deadline, Walker has tumbled down the pecking order. There is no reason to look at him outside of the deepest leagues.