Walker (lower body) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday's game against Atlanta, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Walker is dealing with a tailbone contusion and was initially listed as probable, but he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of tipoff after being limited during the team's shootaround. He'll still have a chance to suit up but will be monitored by the team's medical staff before his status is official.
