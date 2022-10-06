Walker (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Suns, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Walker has been been cleared to play after dealing with an ankle injury throughout training camp. He is expected to play Thursday as several key vets will sit, per Kyle Goon of The Southern California News Group. Walker will likely ease his way back into the rotation until the regular season begins.
