Walker (foot) participated in Friday's shootaround, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Walker has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Bucks, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports. However, the team still wants to evaluate him after the shootaround before determining his status for the game.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Considered questionable for Friday•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Solid effort in win•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Scores 24 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Pops for 25 points in win•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Gives quality performance•