Walker closed with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one assist and one steal across 12 minutes during Thursday's 127-100 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

With the Lakers down by 30 after three periods, head coach Darvin Ham opted to rest his starters and played his bench the entire fourth quarter. Walker wasn't shy and got off as many shots as he could during the final frame, but barring injuries or another blowout, Walker isn't expected to be part of Los Angeles' regular playoff rotation.