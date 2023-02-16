Walker closed with four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one block in three minutes during Wednesday's 120-102 win over the Pelicans.

After playing at least 15 minutes in each of his last nine appearances, Walker's playing time decreased significantly in Wednesday's comfortable victory as the Lakers continue to incorporate their acquisitions from the trade deadline. The 24-year-old should continue to have chances to contribute when the Lakers deal with injuries, but his fantasy upside is limited when the team is healthy.