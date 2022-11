Walker finished Sunday's 116-103 victory over Brooklyn with 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one rebound across 30 minutes.

Walker topped 20 points for the third time this season, bringing his season average to 16.4 points per game. While he does struggle to contribute elsewhere, his scoring exploits currently have him inside the top 100 in standard formats, more than enough to warrant a roster spot in most leagues.