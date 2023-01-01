Walker (lower body) is probable to play Monday against the Hornets, Brett Siegel of Sports Interactive reports.
The fact that Walker has been upgraded to probable means he has a good chance to play, and if he does, he's likely to return to the starting lineup -- he's been part of the first unit in each of the 32 appearances he's made this season. A potential return to the starting lineup would probably send Austin Reaves to the bench as well. Walker has scored in double digits in five of his last seven contests.
