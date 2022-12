Walker posted 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 130-104 loss to Phoenix.

Walker was leaned on more heavily in this one without the services of both Russell Westbrook (foot) and LeBron James (ankle). He's scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups and has also collected a steal in each contest.