Walker registered 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and three steals across 24 minutes during Friday's 116-111 victory over the Thunder.

Prior to Friday, Walker had been completely out of the rotation with three straight DNPs, but he was called upon against OKC in a critical contest for the Lakers' playoff aspirations. Walker responded with his best game of the month, finishing third on the team in scoring and leading Los Angeles with four makes from three-point range. Given recent trends, it's hard to know if this contest was an aberration, but Walker at least proved that he can still be an offensive factor if given the opportunity.