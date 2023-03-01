Walker ended with 21 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 121-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Walker had almost completely fallen out of the rotation coming into Tuesday, averaging only 5.7 minutes over his previous three games. He was called upon for offense off the bench against Memphis, however, and responded with his highest scoring output since mid-December. Walker wasn't shy about shooting the ball in the loss, putting up 15 field-goal attempts -- including 10 triples -- in just 23 minutes. He was a key part of the team's offense early in the campaign but fell off due to a lengthy injury absence and Los Angeles' flurry of mid-season acquisitions. With LeBron James (foot) expected to miss multiple weeks, it's possible Walker can ride his strong effort Tuesday to a reentry into the team's game plan.