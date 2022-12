Walker accumulated 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one block across 34 minutes during Friday's 133-129 victory over the Bucks.

Walker didn't do anything spectacular in Friday's win, but he was one of for Lakers to score in double figures, and he also picked up his first block since Nov. 2 against the Pelicans. The Miami product has scored in double digits in eight of his last nine matchups, averaging 17.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists over this stretch.