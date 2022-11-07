Walker will miss Monday's contest against the Jazz due to a Non-Covid illness, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Walker is listed out alongside of LeBron James (foot) and Patrick Beverley (illness) for Monday's game, leaving the Lakers very shorthanded. Troy Brown and Austin Reaves should see extended run on Monday.
