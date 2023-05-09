Walker finished with 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Monday's 104-101 victory over the Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

All 15 of Walker's points game in the fourth quarter as he continued to hit one clutch basket after another, including two free throws with 20 seconds left to give the Lakers a three-point lead. After not playing in the first game of the series, Walker has averaged 12.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 assists in 21.0 minutes over the past three matchups.