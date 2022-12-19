Walker provided 21 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 119-117 victory over the Wizards.

Walker has started in every game he's been available for the Lakers, and the results have been encouraging since he's been producing solid scoring numbers, although he hasn't done much in other categories. Even though more consistency on a game-to-game basis would boost his fantasy value, he remains a player worth targeting in most formats. He's averaging 13.0 points while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 44.2 percent from three-point range in December.