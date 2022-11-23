Walker produced 24 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 loss to the Suns.

Walker finished second on the team in scoring behind Anthony Davis (37) and notched his fourth 20-plus point game of the season. The 2018 first-round pick has started every one of his appearances to begin his Lakers career and has flourished with his new team, posting 16.9 points in 31.5 minutes per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field, which would all be career highs.