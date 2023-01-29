Walker (knee) is probable for Monday's game against the Nets, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Walker returned from a month-long absence Saturday and had 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes against the Celtics, and he's expected to be available again Monday. The 24-year-old came off the bench Saturday and could continue to do so for the near future as he gets his legs back following the lengthy absence.