Walker (lower body) will go through pre-game warmups before a determination is made on his status for Friday's game against the Hawks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Walker was downgraded to questionable mid-day Friday after initially being tabbed as probable, making his availability murky. If Walker is unable to play, Troy Brown and Austin Reaves (ankle) would likely see more minutes.
