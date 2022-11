Walker contributed 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 105-94 win over the Spurs.

Walker played well in his return to San Antonio after leaving for Los Angeles in free agency this past offseason. His three steals are the most he's had this year and his shooting percentages are on pace to be career highs. On the flipside, the 23-year-old is only averaging 1.4 assists and 1.2 rebounds in the month of November.