Walker is starting Sunday's preseason game against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Walker should see an expanded role for the Lakers on Sunday since several of the team's usual starters are resting. However, the 23-year-old should retreat to the bench once the regular season gets underway.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Will make preseason debut Thursday•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Out versus Suns•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Cleared to play starting Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Won't play in preseason opener•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Full-contact participant Saturday•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Dealing with ankle issue•