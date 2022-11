Walker (illness) is now listed as probable for Friday's game against the Kings.

Walker has missed the last two games due to a non-COVID illness, but it appears he'll likely return to the court Friday against Sacramento. Prior to the two-game absence, Walker was averaging 15.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.9 minutes per contest, and he could be in line for a big workload if he's cleared with LeBron James (adductor) sidelined.