Walker (ankle) is set to play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Timberwolves, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Walker has been dealing with an ankle injury since training camp started and will finally be available to make his preseason debut with the Lakers on Thursday, after missing Los Angeles' first two preseason games. Expect Walker to see a key role in the backcourt once he's back to full health.
