Walker (knee) will be available off the bench for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Walker will return from a month-long absence with tendinitis in his left knee but will be limited to 20-25 minutes Saturday. Fantasy managers should approach Walker with caution, considering he may have to shake off some rust on top of being under restrictions. Regardless, his return may take minutes away from Max Christie and Troy Brown.