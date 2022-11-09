Walker (illness) will not take the floor Wednesday versus the Clippers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Walker skipped shootaround Wednesday due to the illness, which seemed to indicate he was trending in the wrong direction leading up to the contest. He will indeed miss the game, making Friday versus the Kings his next opportunity to retake the floor. Austin Reaves replaced him in the starting unit last time out and could get another look Wednesday.
