Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Accuracy issues persist in victory
Ball tallied five points (2-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks across 41 minutes in Tuesday's 112-103 win over the Nuggets.
The rookie posted his second consecutive 2-for-11 shooting performance, and his struggles from three-point range go back one game further. Ball has drained just 14.3 percent of his 21 attempts from distance over the latter span, helping lead to his first multi-game stretch of single-digit point totals since Dec. 2-3. As customary, Ball bailed out fantasy owners with solid work in the categories of rebounds, assists and steals, areas in which he's managed to remain consistent the majority of the season. The scoring fluctuations appear to be an inevitable component of the 20-year-old's game for the moment, but he naturally retains considerable value for his stat-sheet-stuffing capabilities.
