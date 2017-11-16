Ball mustered just two points (1-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Sixers.

The rookie was benched in the fourth quarter after generating his sixth sub-20 percent shooting night in eight November contests. Ball's struggles included his third game of the current month with no three-pointers, while his minutes total was a season low. Although head coach Luke Walton reiterated after the game that there are no plans to attempt to modify Ball's unorthodox jump shot, the numbers may eventually force the issue -- factoring in Wednesday's contest, Ball's field-goal percentage now stands at 30.3 on an average of 11.7 attempts per game.