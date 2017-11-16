Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Another nightmarish shooting night in loss
Ball mustered just two points (1-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Sixers.
The rookie was benched in the fourth quarter after generating his sixth sub-20 percent shooting night in eight November contests. Ball's struggles included his third game of the current month with no three-pointers, while his minutes total was a season low. Although head coach Luke Walton reiterated after the game that there are no plans to attempt to modify Ball's unorthodox jump shot, the numbers may eventually force the issue -- factoring in Wednesday's contest, Ball's field-goal percentage now stands at 30.3 on an average of 11.7 attempts per game.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Has down game in victory•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Nears triple-double in Thursday's loss•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Struggles with shot again Friday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Disappears in loss•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Career-best shooting effort in win•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Comes out ahead in publicized matchup•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...