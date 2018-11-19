Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Another rough shooting night
Ball has scored just two points on 11 field goal attempts over the Lakers' last two games.
Ball was held scoreless in Saturday's loss to the Magic, and he followed up with another lackluster showing Sunday in Miami, finishing with two points on 1-of-6 shooting, including going 0-of-4 from three. Ball is now 0-of-7 from three over the last two games, and he's attempted just four free throws over his last eight games. Ball did contribute seven assists and six rebounds Sunday, but his lack of aggressiveness continues to hamper his overall fantasy value.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Scoreless in 28 minutes Saturday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Set for increased role in Rajon Rondo's absence•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: More across-the-board production in win•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Full stat line in narrow win•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Logs dreadful shooting night Saturday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will play, start Saturday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.