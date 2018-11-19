Ball has scored just two points on 11 field goal attempts over the Lakers' last two games.

Ball was held scoreless in Saturday's loss to the Magic, and he followed up with another lackluster showing Sunday in Miami, finishing with two points on 1-of-6 shooting, including going 0-of-4 from three. Ball is now 0-of-7 from three over the last two games, and he's attempted just four free throws over his last eight games. Ball did contribute seven assists and six rebounds Sunday, but his lack of aggressiveness continues to hamper his overall fantasy value.