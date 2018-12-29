Ball totaled 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 43 minutes in the Lakers' 118-107 loss to the Clippers on Friday.

Ball was unsurprisingly involved more than usual on the offensive end in the absence of LeBron James (groin), even taking three more shot attempts than Thursday versus the Kings. Encouragingly, Ball has been sharp with his often inconsistent shot over the last pair of contests, draining 15 of 29 attempts overall (51.7 percent) over that span. If Ball can keep up his scoring contributions while James is out without seeing his rebound and assist totals suffer, he'll naturally realize a significant boost to his already solid fantasy value.