Ball did not suffer a left ankle fracture as his X-rays came back negative Saturday, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ball sustained the left ankle injury during the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Rockets and had to be carried to the locker room by teammates. The Lakers are calling the injury a left ankle sprain for the time being, but an MRI is likely on tap in the near future. The Lakers are set to host the Warriors on Monday but Ball is unlikely to be available with such a short turnaround.