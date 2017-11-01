Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Career-best shooting effort in win
Ball managed 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 113-93 win over the Pistons.
Coming off a dreadful four-game shooting stretch during which he'd topped out at a 30.0 percent success rate, Ball finally got the hot hand to an extent. His 46.2 percent tally was a career best, and he managed to drain at least one three-pointer for the third consecutive contest, following a pair of contests in which he'd one 0-for-10 from long range. Ball has been much more consistent on the glass, with Tuesday's rebound total marking the sixth time over the first seven games in which he's managed at least six boards. Tuesday's contest also marked his first time with double-digit scoring since the second game of the campaign, leaving fantasy owners with the hope that it will kick-start his mostly dormant offensive game.
