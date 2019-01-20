Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Carried to locker room
Ball was carried to the locker room after suffering what appeared to be a left ankle injury during Saturday's game against the Rockets, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Ball appeared to be in significant pain as was unable to put any weight on his left leg. The specifics and severity of the injury remain unclear but the Lakers' starting point guard seems unlikely to return to Saturday's game at Houston.
