Ball totaled 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes in the Lakers' 121-113 win over the Spurs on Wednesday.

The inconsistent second-year guard had one of his more productive shooting nights, and his three-pointer with 2:36 remaining snapped a 104-104 tie. Ball's shooting -- and by extension, his scoring -- continues to be difficult to trust, as he's now posted double-digit point totals in only two of his last seven games. However, he was especially aggressive from distance Wednesday, draining multiple threes for the first time since Nov. 14. The 2017 first-round pick remains more consistent in the areas of rebounding, assists and steals, with the occasional scoring contributions a bonus.