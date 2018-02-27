Ball produced 13 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals across 24 minutes in Monday's 123-104 win over the Hawks.

Ball came off the bench Monday as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury, but saw more minutes Monday night than he did over the weekend. He shot efficiently, and perfectly, in his limited chances, but collected solid rebound, assist and steal totals, which is the type of player he is known to be. The Lakers' hope to have the multifaceted Ball back in the starting lineup within the next week or so.