Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Collects 13 points Monday
Ball produced 13 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals across 24 minutes in Monday's 123-104 win over the Hawks.
Ball came off the bench Monday as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury, but saw more minutes Monday night than he did over the weekend. He shot efficiently, and perfectly, in his limited chances, but collected solid rebound, assist and steal totals, which is the type of player he is known to be. The Lakers' hope to have the multifaceted Ball back in the starting lineup within the next week or so.
More News
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...