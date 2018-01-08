Ball scored 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3PT) to go with 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 132-113 win against Atlanta.

In his second game back from a shoulder injury, Ball collected his eighth double-double of the season. As of late, the guard has put together quite a few solid stat lines. Ball is averaging 15.0 points, 6.7 assists and 7.2 rebounds over his last eight games. During this span, he has collected three double-doubles as well. This eight game stretch is the most consistent run of Ball's season thus far. Even though he is shooting 35.3 percent for the season, Ball has shot a solid 44.0 percent across these eight games. He will look to keep his current run going against Sacramento on Tuesday.

