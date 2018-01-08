Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Collects double-double Sunday
Ball scored 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3PT) to go with 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 132-113 win against Atlanta.
In his second game back from a shoulder injury, Ball collected his eighth double-double of the season. As of late, the guard has put together quite a few solid stat lines. Ball is averaging 15.0 points, 6.7 assists and 7.2 rebounds over his last eight games. During this span, he has collected three double-doubles as well. This eight game stretch is the most consistent run of Ball's season thus far. Even though he is shooting 35.3 percent for the season, Ball has shot a solid 44.0 percent across these eight games. He will look to keep his current run going against Sacramento on Tuesday.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will play, start Friday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Upgraded to probable•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Goes through full practice, questionable for Friday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will be reexamined Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...