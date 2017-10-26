Ball totaled six points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 102-99 overtime victory over the Wizards.

Ball produced a second consecutive subpar offensive performance, but he helped make up for it with strong production elsewhere. Some of the rookie's most important contributions came without the ball in his hands, as he limited John Wall to 2-for-7 shooting when serving as his primary defender, including on a would-be game-tying three-point attempt as overtime expired. Ball has struggled mightily with his shot in three of his first four games, however, posting an unsightly 20.0 percent success rate (6-for-30) in those games. Fortunately for fantasy owners, his excellent ball-distribution skills and work on the glass is tiding them over for the time being, with an offensive improvement expected as the season unfolds.