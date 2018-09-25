Ball, who is making his way back from knee surgery, will come off the bench to begin the season, Kyle Boone of CBS Sports reports.

Ball was medically cleared last week, but it appears coach Luke Walton wants to ease him back into action by bringing him off the bench to begin the season. It's possible he still trends near 30 minutes per night early in the year, but a slow start could be in store from a minutes standpoint. Once he's feeling comfortable again, it's possible he'll join the starting five.