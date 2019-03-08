Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Could get shut down
Ball (ankle) may not return this season, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Coach Luke Walton indicated that Ball is "not close" to returning to practice, and that the team would prefer the point guard practice for a week before participating in games. As a result, the goal may shift to getting Ball healthy so he can have a complete offseason to work on his game. We may learn more about Ball's situation for this season in the near future.
