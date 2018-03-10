Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Delivers all around performance Friday
Ball finished with 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 125-116 loss to Denver.
Ball continued on his merry way Friday, filling the stat sheet with another impressive performance. He has now scored in double-figures in four consecutive games while chipping in with plenty of rebounds and assists, plus an assortment of defensive stats. He looks a lot more confident with his shot and that confidence is having a positive effect on the rest of his game. He has been the 8th ranked player in standard formats over the past two weeks and barring any injuries, should remain a top 20 guy the rest of the way.
