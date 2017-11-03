Ball failed to score in Thursday's 113-110 loss to Portland, adding four assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes of action.

Ball continued his poor shooting season, missing all both of his field-goal attempts on Thursday. There were a lot of questions surrounding his scoring ability coming into the season, and these have proved to be validated through the first eight games. He salvaged his line with some defensive numbers, however, his lack of assists during the last four games have been another area of concern. He will look to turn things around tomorrow night in a favorable match-up with Brooklyn.