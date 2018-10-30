Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Disastrous effort Monday
Ball had just four points, one rebound, and one assist in 23 minutes during Monday's 124-120 loss to Minnesota.
Ball remained in the starting lineup Monday but was basically invisible on both offense and defense. This is going to be a tough one to swallow for those who added Ball after his solid performance against the Nuggets last Thursday. Despite this dud, Ball will hopefully remain in the starting lineup and should be better than this moving forward. Those who have him on their rosters will need to exercise some patience, especially if he continues to put up numbers like this with any kind of regularity.
