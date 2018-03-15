Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Dishes out 11 dimes in loss
Ball generated eight points (3-11 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Warriors.
As has often been the case recently, the assists, steals, and to a lesser extent, rebounds, were there in abundance for Ball, but the offensive portion of his final line was, well, offensive. The rookie has now shot between 18.2 and 27.3 percent in his last three games, and just 13.8 percent from distance on an average of 7.3 three-point attempts over the last four. Ball continues to salvage his lines with his aforementioned production in other categories, but it's undeniably disappointing to see that the accuracy issues he'd seemingly put behind him at one point have returned. He'll look to right the ship against the Heat in a Friday night home battle.
