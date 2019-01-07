Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Dismal in loss to Minnesota
Ball was held scoreless (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 108-86 loss to the Timberwolves.
Ball's production has generally been on the rise since LeBron James (groin) and Rajon Rondo (hand) both came out of the Christmas Day game with injuries, but this was an ugly performance for the second-year point guard. His inefficient shooting will likely result in his scoring totals being fairly volatile from game to game, but Ball's length, playmaking skills and clear path to big minutes should at least prop up his output in the other counting-stats categories until the Lakers get James and Rondo back.
