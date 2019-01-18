Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Double-double in Thursday's win
Ball contributed 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt), 10 assists, six rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 138-128 overtime win against the Thunder.
Ball has scored in double figures in three straight games while providing consistently well-rounded production in every category except blocks. Ball remains an inefficient shooter, but that doesn't stop him from being aggressive and making an impact on the stat sheet. With LeBron James (groin) out through Monday, Ball will continue to share lead playmaking duties with Brandon Ingram for at least the next two contests.
