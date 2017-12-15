Ball totaled 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 11 assists, eight rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 loss to Cleveland.

Ball was questionable coming into the game, but appeared unphased by his quad concern, racking up 37 minutes of action. He appears to be adjusting to the NBA game, picking his shots carefully as opposed to putting up ill-advised attempts. His free-throws are still a concern but he doesn't really get to the line enough to make a huge impact on your overall production. He will look to continue his impressive play against the Warriors on Monday.