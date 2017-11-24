Ball recorded 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds and a steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 113-102 loss to the Kings.

Ball's roller-coaster rookie campaign continues, as his wild deviation in production swings from night-to-night. Coach Luke Walton and the Lakers are potentially sacrificing a better record by pushing Ball into the starting rotation when Jordan Clarkson has clearly been the better point guard thus far this season, but that pattern will not change as long as the brochures and posters at the Staples Center feature Ball as the new face of the team. Each night is an adventure for Ball, so while you have to consider him, you have to expect the swings as well.