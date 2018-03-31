Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Doubtful Sunday
Ball (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Sacramento, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
Ball is still battling a knee bruise, and the Lakers will exercise caution and likely hold him out for another contest. Assuming that's the case, Josh Hart, Alex Caruso and Tyler Ennis will each be in for increased minutes, particularly with Brandon Ingram (concussion) ruled out.
