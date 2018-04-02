Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Doubtful Tuesday vs. Jazz
Ball (knee) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's matchup with the Jazz, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ball is reportedly traveling with the Lakers on their road trip, but unless he makes some unexpected progress overnight, he should miss a third straight game. In Tuesday's tilt with the Kings, it was Alex Caruso (30 minutes) that drew the start at point guard, while guys like Josh Hart (26 minutes) and Tyler Ennis (16 minutes) filled in with added run off the bench. Look for official confirmation that Ball is out following Tuesday's morning shootaround.
