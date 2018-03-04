Ball scored 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt) while adding 11 assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-112 win over the Spurs.

The six three-pointers were a career high for the rookie, but they were hardly a fluke -- Ball's now shooting 63.6 percent (14-for-22) from long range in four games since he returned from his knee injury. Efficiency is the one blemish on his fantasy profile right now, but Ball's showing signs of rapid improvement when it comes to his shot selection and accuracy.