Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Drains career-high six threes Saturday
Ball scored 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt) while adding 11 assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-112 win over the Spurs.
The six three-pointers were a career high for the rookie, but they were hardly a fluke -- Ball's now shooting 63.6 percent (14-for-22) from long range in four games since he returned from his knee injury. Efficiency is the one blemish on his fantasy profile right now, but Ball's showing signs of rapid improvement when it comes to his shot selection and accuracy.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Records six steals versus Heat•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will return to starting lineup Thursday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will have minutes restriction raised•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Collects 13 points Monday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will play off bench•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Expected to play Monday•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...